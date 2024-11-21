BBC Gladiators star Dynamite joins Hastings pantomime
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dynamite, real name Emily Steel, will appear alongside TV’s Alexandra Mardell (Tinks), Tim McArthur (Hook), Ben Watson (Smee), Jess Mabel Jones (Persil the Mermaid) and Calum O’Rourke (Peter Pan) in this year’s pantomime.
Producer Darren Maddison said: “Dynamite, aka Emily, is the youngest star in the current line-up of BBC’s Gladiators and her tagline is small, explosive and dangerous. Audiences can expect Emily to bring some serious star power to the role of Wendy in her panto debut.
“An international crossfit champion, Emily is a full-time elite crossfit athlete and currently competes for British weightlifting in the juniors category. She competes internationally in crossfit, most recently at one of the largest fitness festivals in the world, Wodapoalooza in Miami 2023. In 2022 Emily finished first place in the world-renowned Arnold Fitness Games as well as first place at the European Championships in 2020. A master of many disciplines, Emily has a background in swimming which she competed in at a national level from age six until she was 15 years old. She has also starred in CBBC’s Operation Ouch.”
Darren added: “We are beyond excited to have Dynamite join our panto cast at the White Rock this Christmas. Emily will be perfect in the role of Wendy, and alongside Alexandra Mardell as Tinks, this show will be packed with some serious girl power! Our panto baddies, Hook and Smee, better watch out!”
The Magical Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan runs from December 13-31.
