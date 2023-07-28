BBC's The Repair Shop is on the search for festive fixes

Jay Blades and the team of experts are getting ready to perform some festive magic in the Christmas edition of the much-loved The Repair Shop, and would love to hear from people with objects of historical or social interest in need of repair with a festive feel to them.The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: "We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year. It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference. The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!