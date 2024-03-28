Beach House owners celebrate the eatery’s tenth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its modern British bar & casual cafe feel and an emphasis on serving freehouse style beers, ales and wines, the Beach House became known for its homemade burgers and friendly welcome. It definitely contributed to the start of Worthing’s current food and drink landscape which has continued to flourish with many independents opening across the town. It quickly became a tremendous success and so the team sourced a second location, opening the Corner House Freehouse and Garden in Worthing in 2016. Both establishments have casual dining favourites and vegan specialties, an emphasis on local breweries and home-cooked food using ingredients from local suppliers.

In 2019, the Tap House Shoreham opened its doors, emulating the core principles of the Beach House, serving drinks from local breweries and providing excellent service. The three venues do however, have their own personalities; The Corner House being a quintessential local pub, the Tap House a hybrid bar, gin bar and bistro style outlet.

All three places have done well, and all successfully navigated Covid - probably the biggest challenge ever faced in the hospitality industry's history. Most recently, a shortage of skilled labour became a real threat and the group has had to increase pay and benefits, whilst expanding its focus on staff training and care. Our Eating House are one of the only local operators to have an employee assistance programme that offers counselling, financial advice and more.

Darren, Matt & Tim - Our Eating House Group

Managing Partner, Darren Gearing, has a wealth of experience within the hospitality industry and hand-picked Worthing as a place with great potential for the business.

“As a group we are proud to be operating in this wonderful area of Sussex and be a part of the local community. Our customers have supported us throughout everything and we always try and partner with local community associations and charities by way of saying thank you in return. We currently employ more than 50 people and are proud to have brilliant teams in place”, said Darren.