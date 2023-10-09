Beach lifeguards season comes to a close in Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s beach lifeguards completed another busy summer season on 30 September, responding to 36 rescues and 65 first aid incidents during the course of their five month operation.

The team who cover the beaches from the Wish Tower to the Pier, responded to 36 emergency incidents between May and September, ranging from kayakers and swimmers getting into to difficulty, to casualties at sea.

Whilst the lifeguards regularly work in tandem with the RNLI and Coastguard to provide a collaborative emergency response, the trained team also handled 65 first aid incidents including cuts and grazes, jellyfish stings and heatstroke.

In addition to emergency rescues, assists and first aid, the team provide a lost property service and manage the Kidzsafe wristband scheme, along with water safety, weather and sea temperature information from the Lifeguard Station.

During Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow, the team supported the emergency services and safety boats, including an heroic rescue with the RNLI of a young swimmer, as well as working with Police to reunite lost children with parents.

The Lifeguard station is now closed for autumn/winter and the team will return next summer.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “I would like to thank this hard working and highly skilled team for all their work. They ensure that all residents and visitors can enjoy the beach and many of our seafront events with peace of mind throughout the summer. As the unseasonal warm weather continues into October, I would urge all beach goers to be extra careful on the beach and in the water, and pay close attention to children.”