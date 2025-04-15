Beacon Academy students' annual visit to The Gambia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Beacon Academy's Sixth Form (Crowborough) are reflecting on a life-changing experience following the school's 30th annual visit to The Gambia.

This is a long-standing initiative for the college and supports rural communities through aid partnerships and education. Following months of dedicated fundraising, a group of 67 Beacon students, staff and volunteers spent a week in the West African country, working in partnership with international development charity, Self Help Africa to support sustainable community-led projects.

Students gained a first-hand experience of life in Gambian communities - an opportunity no tourist could replicate. They visited rural schools, health centres, met community partners and developed a new, global perspective. Thanks to their efforts the group has raised £34,000 which funded a wide range of projects including a new medical centre, medical supplies and training for health centres, school buildings and classrooms, food and staff accommodation, a motorbike and trailer ambulance, a milling machine, a library, a women's garden, agricultural initiatives and much more.

Year 13 student Sophie said: "I loved the agricultural farm. They're doing experiments, growing fruit and veg you can't grow in the Gambia. It's really impressive. They then go to other communities to share their knowledge."

Gambia Students

Sixth form student Jasmine said: "A lot of people put a lot of work into fundraising. I did a 12 hour overnight bake-a-thon and Sophie held an afternoon tea. We all really tried and put our hearts and souls into it. This experience has showed me the good that people can do by being less selfish."

The trip marked Beacon Academy's 30th visit to The Gambia continuing the school's proud tradition of global citizenship, compassion and active engagement in international development.

