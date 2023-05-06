Students met with a range of employers, training providers and colleges

Nineteen exhibitors from sectors including law, finance, engineering, telecommunications, radio and audio production, marketing, historic building surveying and childcare, visited the school to talk with the students and provide insight into the varied roles and routes available and the skills and qualifications employers are looking for. Representatives from a selection of local colleges provided information about the courses they offer.

Head of Careers and Personal Development at Beacon Academy, Miss Lorna Miller, said, “We are absolutely thrilled that so many local businesses and professionals were able to join us and share their knowledge, experience and expertise with our students. The Careers Fair is a new event for our students in these year groups, so it was wonderful to see them enjoying the opportunity to talk one-to-one with representatives from such a diverse range of careers sectors. We were especially pleased to welcome back former students who have progressed through apprenticeships with Cripps and Marketing Delivery. This has been such a valuable experience for our students in terms of helping to develop their confidence and motivating them to think about their futures; we are incredibly grateful to all of the exhibitors that were so generous with their time.”

Year 9 student, Martha, commented, “It’s been really interesting and I have enjoyed looking at all the stalls. There has been lots of information and I think I have a good idea of the sorts of things I can do. I really enjoyed finding out more about working in the law and about the forest school.”

Year 9 student, Jacob, said, “I have enjoyed finding out about the different things, especially careers in law, surveying historical buildings and ground investigation.”

Tania Freezer at Air Engineering Group said, “It was a pleasure to come to Beacon Academy and meet such motivated and enthusiastic students and share with them our passion for engineering.”

Nigel Ryan at East Sussex Colleges said, “It was a thoroughly enjoyable event and your students were very engaging and polite.”

David Underwood at SIGTA said, “It was an excellent day and thank you very much for letting SIGTA be involved. I was busy throughout the event and was really impressed with the interest shown by your students in things technical.”

Beacon Academy would like to thank the following exhibitors: Air Engineering Group, Connie Medical Chair, CooperBurnett Solicitors, Cripps, East Sussex College Lewes, Freedom Leisure, Heather View Care Home, The Institute of Engineering and Technology, The Institute of Telecommunications Professionals, Listed Building Surveys, Liz Barnes (Radio Producer) and Adam Mart (Audio Post-Production), Marketing Delivery, North Kent College, Pennies Day Nursery, Plumpton College, Prosperity IFA, RSPCA Mallydams Wood, Sigta Ltd, Southern Testing and White Feather Funerals.

MARK Education Trust schools are proud to work closely with businesses and organisations to provide opportunities for students and welcome the opportunity to develop partnerships. If your organisation is interested in participating in a future careers event at Beacon Academy, please email [email protected]

