Beacon Academy students inspired by St John's College Oxford

Twenty-three Year 10 Beacon Academy students are currently taking part in the Inspire Scholars 9, 10 and 11 Programme, meeting after school fortnightly with Inspire Club Lead and Head of KS4 Science at Beacon Academy, Charlotte Golder, to take part in a range of exciting, enriching and fun super-curricular classes developed by teachers and academics.

The classes help students to expand their knowledge and understanding beyond the curriculum and to consider their future academic progression.

Miss Golder explains, “Through Inspire Club, the students gain the opportunity to expand their knowledge beyond the classroom, working both independently and in teams to support and challenge one another. So far this year, our group of Year 10 students have looked at a variety of topics, from the foundation of language and storytelling through Viking lore to the development of music alongside technology.

The programme is designed to offer students aspiration-raising opportunities.

"Students also have the chance to visit St John’s College, either as part of a visit day or residential summer school. At the start of the summer holidays in 2023, two of our students, Roma and Amber, were lucky enough to take part in the residential summer school at St John’s College.

"They had a wonderful time touring the college and interacting with the extracurricular programmes including a College scavenger hunt, a forensics talk from College President Dame Prof Sue Black, workshops, 3D printing, an Oxford formal dinner and a celebration ceremony.”

The Inspire Scholars 9, 10 and 11 Programme is a sustained-contact opportunity for students aged 13-16 at non-selective state schools in St John’s College’s link regions: Brighton and Hove, Ealing and Harrow, East and West Sussex and Southampton.

