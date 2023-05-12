Beacon Academy thanks Crowborough sponsors for funding new library books

Mrs Dolding, who in addition to being the school’s librarian is also an Usborne Partner, wrote to various local businesses in Crowborough and the surrounding area, asking them if they would be interested in sponsoring a new book for the Library.

Various businesses and individuals came forward and donated, including; Simply Spotless Cleaning Services; Serenity Beauty, Horam; The Pet Food Shop, Crowborough; Fantissimo, Crowborough; Acer Building Services; ASP Town Planning and Development Consultancy; Daniel Reeve Window Cleaning; Piccy-Pic Photography; Ron Gibson, Personal Estate Agent; Jason Cook; Books With Mel; Simon Dolding and Lifestyle Health Store, Crowborough. Together they donated over £600, which meant that Usborne also donated an additional 60% of sales, raising the final amount to £900 of brand new books. Each new book now features a label with a sponsor’s name inside.

Mrs Dolding said, “I love being surrounded by books every day and seeing the students reading the books and just spending time in the Library. We have a good selection of books but needed a bit of help to get more titles in for students to choose from. As an Usborne partner I am in a great position to provide new books for the school, so I am delighted that we now have an even better range of fiction and non-fiction titles to cater for a range of ages and reading levels. We would like to thank all the kind sponsors for giving Beacon Academy students more books.”