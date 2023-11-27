Beacon car park machines go cash-less in The New Year

Car parking at The Beacon is going cash-less. From January 1, only debit and credit cards will be in use. The five machines at the car park lifts near Sainsbury’s and Primark will accept all British banking debit cards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And to make life even easier, “touch and go” card payment points are being set up at the exit barriers to make payment as easy as possible.

The current ticket system, offering both cards and coins, has reached the end of its life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most drivers now use cards at the machines. They see this as the quickest method for payment and it avoids having to find the right change.

Mark Powell, General Manager at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne

Centre General Manager Mark Powell said: “The ticket machines are working well, but the use of foreign and damaged coins can jam-up the machine and cause delays.

“Nobody wants to join a long queue at the ticket machines, so we have decided to convert them into card-only,” Mark explained. “We are putting signage up around the machines and in the car park to ensure drivers know about the changes.