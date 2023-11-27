Beacon car park machines go cash-less in The New Year
And to make life even easier, “touch and go” card payment points are being set up at the exit barriers to make payment as easy as possible.
The current ticket system, offering both cards and coins, has reached the end of its life.
Most drivers now use cards at the machines. They see this as the quickest method for payment and it avoids having to find the right change.
Centre General Manager Mark Powell said: “The ticket machines are working well, but the use of foreign and damaged coins can jam-up the machine and cause delays.
“Nobody wants to join a long queue at the ticket machines, so we have decided to convert them into card-only,” Mark explained. “We are putting signage up around the machines and in the car park to ensure drivers know about the changes.
“We do not anticipate any problems with the switch, but our security staff are always on hand to help out,” Mark said.