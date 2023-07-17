NationalWorldTV
Behind the Barn Doors Friday August 4 - Sunday August 13

Park your car at the top of the white lane, look to your right and you might well wonder what’s behind the big, usually closed, door of South Hill Barn from which the path leads down to Cuckmere Haven and a fine view of the Seven Sisters.
By Andrea HargreavesContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

Curiosity can be satisfied from Friday August 4 until Sunday August 13 when Last Minute Artists are holding their third summer show, Behind the Barn Door, at this atmospheric Seaford venue.

LMA artists Sarah Gregson, Nigel Goss, Geraldine Edmonds, Sue Casebourne and Sally-Mae Joseph are putting together an exhibition on a sheep and rural theme partly inspired by the work of Geraldine Edmonds who endows these familiar animals with endearing individual characteristcs.

And those of you who missed Planksy’s ingenious thrones at LMA’s coronation-themed event at the Crypt Gallery will get another chance to try them for size and perhaps count the witty items that make up its construction.

New work by Palo AlmondNew work by Palo Almond
New work by Palo Almond

The exhibition showcases the work of 15 artists, with everything from wall art to freestanding sculptures, in media from oils, acrylics and watercolours to ceramics, metal, concrete and glass

Besides bigger works, often originals, there will be plenty of prints of your favourites either to buy there and then or to order, plus pottery and textiles, along with cards and a large selection of very affordable small things, from bookmarks to notebooks, tea towels to stained glass hanging ornaments.

Besides the LMA artists, the other exhibitors include Kitty Oakley, Palo Almond, Liza Bagot, Franzi Wieser, Katherine Reekie, Mandy Turner, Adele Walshe, Robin Shell and Planksy.

The exhibition is free and open from 10.30am until 4.30pm each day with a late opening on Friday 4 August from 6pm until 8pm when musicians from Nigel Goss’s Music From the Sofa band will be playing.

