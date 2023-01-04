Bereavement café coming to Crawley in February

A Bereavement Café will be coming to Crawley on Thursday February 2 to help local bereaved carers who are dealing with loss and grief.

A bereavement café for conversation and support

Hosted by St Catherine’s Hospice in Malthouse Road, the Good Grief pop-up café is being run by the hospice in partnership with Carers Support West Sussex, which provides support for unpaid carers when they are most in need.

With space for 16 attendees, the café is free and open to anyone who has lost someone to dementia or any carer or former carer who is bereaved.

The informal, friendly session will run from 10am to 11.30am and will offer a safe space for conversation and support, facilitated by Carer Wellbeing Workers and St Catherine’s Hospice Carer Support Worker, Stephanie Finch.

Refreshments will be available, and attendees will be provided with bereavement resources to take away with them.

Stephanie says: “St Catherine’s is delighted to be working with Carers Support West Sussex to deliver our Good Grief pop-up café. We know how hard it can be to cope with the death of a loved one, particularly after being their carer for months, or even years. We hope this café will provide an opportunity to bring local residents together to help them in their grief, provide support, and meet other people also coping with their own grief journey.”

Booking for the café is not essential but as spaces are limited if you would like to reserve a place please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/good-grief-pop-up-cafe-crawley-tickets-465667442857?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.

Every year, the hospice cares for around 2,000 people living with a terminal illness at its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

