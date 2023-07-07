NationalWorldTV
Bereavement charity’s Worthing garden gets a makeover

New plants are brightening up a Worthing charity’s very special seafront garden.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

Andy’s Angels supports young people affected by grief and its flower beds have had a spruce up thanks to the Budding Foundation and Tates Garden Centres.

Children can decorate a stone in memory of a loved one and leave it in the revamped garden’s memory basket (planter number nine).

“We love supporting this fantastic local charity”, says Clive Gravett who founding the Budding Foundation in 2018 to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability. It supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

Clive Gravett from the Buddign Foundaton and Andy’s Angels’ trustee Suzie Hawker are pictureClive Gravett from the Buddign Foundaton and Andy’s Angels’ trustee Suzie Hawker are picture
“A big shout out to our friends at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post who provided the much-needed plants for the garden”, adds Clive. “Last year we donated seeds and plantable seed-books for the children they support with bereavement.”

