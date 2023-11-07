Best of British Events Gatwick meets Colin Jackson CBE

Last week, 240 business leaders attended Best of British Events at the Crowne Plaza Felbridge Hotel in East Grinstead, to meet guest speaker and Athletics legend, Colin Jackson, CBE.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colin Jackson is a former sprint and hurdling athlete who specialised in the 110 metres hurdles.

Colin represented Great Britain and Wales at some of the world’s biggest athletic competitions. Colin won an Olympic silver medal, became world champion and commonwealth champion twice, and was undefeated at the European Championships for 12 years.

Colin is currently a mentor and coach for young and aspiring athletes. During his career he mentored Usain Bolt, who always aspired to be a legend and achieve the unachieved. During the event, Colin shared insight into the importance of legacy and what it means to be successful.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Jackson (left) Ryan Heal CEO of Best of British Events (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin said: “Success to me meant that if I could leave a positive legacy and be a role model, then I could claim to be a successful athlete.”

He told guests that from his own experiences, the journey to becoming a legend required one to have a dream. When we start to imagine ourselves achieving goals, we naturally begin to work towards this. Colin took inspiration from the world’s best British Olympic Athletes, Daley Thompson and Linford Christie. Surrounding himself around winners encouraged him to dream big and set his goals for gold. Despite a range of injuries and loses, Colin never gave up on his dream of becoming the best in the world.

Guests included, British Olympic Champions Daley Thompson CBE and Robin Cousins, MBE. They were accompanied by leaders from a range of local businesses including, Creative Pod, Rubix VT, Seico Insurance & Mortgages, Webtrends Optimize, Dev Assist and EMW Law.

This prestigious networking event was in aid of the Starr Trust – a local charity which is dedicated to helping remove roadblocks for young people so they can succeed and thrive in whatever they put their minds to. This is achieved by funding individuals and groups with financial grants, mentoring schemes, and sharing connections.

Daley Thompson (left), Colin Jackson (centre), Robin Cousins (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the support and generosity of guests and sponsors, this event raised over £14,000 on the day.

Ryan Heal, CEO of Best of British Events said: “Colin’s story was truly inspiring. It was an honour to meet Colin and learn more about how he became a household name and one of Britain’s best athletes. We really appreciate his time and presence, which has helped us to achieve our charitable objectives in support of the Starr Trust charity.

Rob Starr, Chairman & Founder of the Starr Trust said: “A thoroughly enjoyable event and incredible fundraising total, well done Ryan and Team! All funds raised will go directly towards helping young people who are reaching out to the Starr Trust for support. Huge personal thanks to all the generous individuals and businesses who helped make it the success it was.”