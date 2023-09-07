Best of British hosts annual race day at Goodwood in memory of Ambrose Harcourt
This week, local business leaders came together at the Goodwood Racecourse, for a special fundraiser in aid of St Barnabas Hospices. The event was hosted by Best of British Events - a multi-award winning regional events company, based in Sussex, which specialises in corporate fundraising events.
The annual raceday was dedicated to local leading Radio DJ and Presenter, Ambrose Harcourt. Known to many "Mr Lurve", Ambrose hosted shows for over five decades across the Southeast and became a household name to many. Ambrose passed away last year at the St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing after a long battle with illness.
The 6th race was dedicated to Ambrose, which saw jockey Richard Kingscote and his horse, 'Believe in Stars', win the race. During the event, a charity prize draw took place which included a range of luxury gifts kindly donated by local businesses. Thousands of pounds was raised, which was donated to St Barnabas to help the charity to continue their services across the region.
Ryan Heal, CEO of Best of British Events said: “Ambrose was a dear friend to me. We had the pleasure of working together for many years at both Southern FM & Juice FM. He was such an inspirational individual, who delivered fantastic content and touched the hearts of many through his warm, friendly and caring character.
Today is an opportunity to give back to this worthy charity, which has supported Ambrose and thousands of people across Sussex. On behalf of the Best of British team, we would like to thank our guests for their donations, which go directly towards supporting this worthy cause.
We would also like to thank event sponsors, Mayo Wynne Baxter, KTDA Racing and Sussex Business Times for collaborating with Best of British to host this annual event.”
St Barnabas Hospices is a Sussex-based charity which has dedicated over 50 years to providing free care to adults with life-limiting illnesses in the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas. As a local charity, it relies on donations from the community to deliver support for people with life-limiting conditions.
For more information regarding St Barnabas’s services and how you can support the charity, please click here.
The Best of British event hosts a range of leading business networking events and fundraisers across Sussex and London. For more information regarding up and coming events, please visit: https://bestofbritish.org.uk/