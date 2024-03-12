Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bexhill 6th Form College was given top marks by inspectors in all of its areas.

It was rated as ‘good’ overall in its previous inspection.

In the report, Ofsted inspectors said: “Students thrive in the calm, purposeful and professional environment staff create at the college.

Staff at Bexhill College join to celebrate the Ofsted report announcement

“They relish the positive culture that is highly conducive to learning and social interaction. Consequently, students settle quickly into college life and make very secure and sustained progress from their starting points.

“Students are highly motivated, arriving for their lessons promptly and are keen to start learning. They are polite, courteous and positive in their outlook.

“They are attentive in lessons supporting and encouraging each other, including students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

The reported added that students at the college ‘embrace the broad range of programmes and additional activities leaders provide for them with enthusiasm’.

Inspectors said: “A very high proportion of students participate in social action and enrichment activities such as volunteering at food banks, undertaking marine conservation projects and learning to cook on a budget.”

Ofsted also praised the college leadership and teaching staff.

The report said: “Leaders liaise with employers and their representative groups, such as Sussex Chamber of Commerce, to acquire a keen appreciation of the current and future skills needs of business. For example, college leaders and governors are actively involved in the Skills East Sussex board that identifies skills gaps and implements strategies to address them.

“Leaders involve relevant stakeholders very effectively in the design of the curriculum and how it is taught, ensuring that students acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life and work.”

Principal Karen Hucker said: “To be recognised as ‘outstanding’ is an extremely significant achievement and the result of years of hard work, determination, and dedication from all staff.

“I am absolutely delighted for all the students, staff, and everyone connected with the college.

“We strive to provide the highest standard of education possible in a college that welcomes, encourages, and embraces its students.

“This report is recognition of that and is something that not just the college, but the town of Bexhill and the surrounding area can be proud of.

“Our staff are extremely proud of this recognition of their hard work and the support they give all their students to help them achieve their potential. We are also delighted that the excellent behaviour and commitment of our students was recognised by the inspection team.”

