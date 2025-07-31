Bexhill author celebrates the windmills of Sussex in new book

Derek Nicholas delves into a lifelong fascination – with the publication of Windmills of Sussex (Stenlake Publishing Limited, Ayrshire, £24.95).

Derek, aged 78, who lives in Bexhill, said: “The book is the result of many decades’ research into the history and design of more than 200 windmills in Sussex, past and present. It is probably the most complete and concise account of Sussex mills to be published in recent years.

“The mills are listed alphabetically by parish, and the book is fully illustrated with over 180 vintage photos, many of which are published for the first time. Mills that have no pictorial record are listed in an appendix, and hopefully local history enthusiasts reading these may uncover some of these lost images.

“It also covers in detail many extracts taken from 19th century newspaper reports, early sale notices, 18th to 19th century map details, census returns and trade directories, many previously undiscovered and published for the first time in book form.

“To encourage a wider appreciation for everyone interested, to enjoy our natural heritage, opening times are recorded where a mill is open to the public. In addition, there is a National Mills Open Day every year, usually during May for the public.”

Derek added: “As a small boy with my parents from Croydon, Surrey we frequently took long walks into the countryside and I developed a fascination with windmills especially. My deeper interest in windmills stemmed from a visit to Outwood Windmill, Surrey, in the 1960s. It was the last commercially working windmill in Surrey and I met and chatted to the last elderly miller, Stanley Jupp. He was the last of a long line of the Jupp family to run the mill here.

“Also in the 1960s, I visited the last remaining mill in Sussex to work as a business, at Cross-in-Hand. Sadly, storm damage brought an abrupt end to its working life in 1969; another fine mill at this time was that at Shipley, once owned by the author Hilaire Belloc.

“Since that time, I have toured windmills all over the country, particularly now in my own county of Sussex. Over the following years I have amassed hundreds of notes relating to Sussex windmills, and also taken many visits to windmills overseas including those in San Francisco, South Africa, Perth, Barbados and the Netherlands.

“My interest in windmills has not only been the technical aspect of their construction, but also their individual histories including the millers and mill owners and their personal lives and anecdotes. I have condensed this material to produce a comprehensive collection of existing and past Sussex mills.”

Derek added: “My main career has been as a pianist and arranger and composer, and I have released several piano albums beginning with my first from 1969 for Decca Records, and subsequently through the 1980s for Philips and EMI Records, making eight albums and two singles in total. Most of these have since been re-released on CD by the Pickwick Records Company under my recording name Nick Nicholas and available through Amazon. Incidentally I recorded a piano version of Windmills of your Mind on my Decca album in 1969!”

As for the book: “I saw a most well illustrated windmill book whilst visiting a windmill in Lincolnshire. The subject was Lincolnshire windmills, and I was so impressed with its design and format, that I asked the publisher of the book, Stenlake Publishing in Ayrshire, would they consider doing a similar volume for Sussex in their series mill books and was delighted that the publisher suggested I send him a manuscript and from this he commissioned the book. This has now been reprinted, revised and fully indexed for 2025 release and out now.