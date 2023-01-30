Bexhill care home owner's Volunteer of the Year award

Owner of home care company, Home Instead Bexhill, Battle, St Leonards and Hastings, Caroline Aherne, has been presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition for her tireless work in the community.

Caroline Aherne receiving her award for Volunteer of the Year.

Caroline, who lives in Bexhill, was presented with the award by the High Sherriff of East Sussex, Jane King, at the AGM of Rother Voluntary Action held at Ashburnham Place, Battle for the work she does at the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance.

Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance is made up of individuals and organisations who work together towards raising awareness of dementia, erasing the stigma of dementia and improving access to things which may improve the quality of life for people with dementia.

“I have been a member of the Alliance since 2017 and serve as the Secretary,” explains Caroline. “I was surprised and overwhelmed to receive this award, I don't do it for recognition but for the benefit of the community I live and work in.”

Home Instead Bexhill provide care services to elderly and vulnerable people across the local area, keeping them living safely and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible. Their services range from home help and companionship to more specialist dementia and palliative care.

The care company works in partnership with the Alliance to support their activities, such as the new Singing Down Memory Lane Group, a singing session aimed at those who want to sing for fun in a relaxed environment.

Caroline said: "The group is informal, open to all, and with a focus on wellbeing rather than ability. It’s an opportunity to meet and make friends, have a cuppa and cake and to have a good old sing song to some old and familiar songs as well as some popular more recent ones. We also hold a raffle with any funds raised going towards the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance.”

