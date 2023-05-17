Bexhill church Festival of Flowers: 33 years and still going!

Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill celebrates the 33rd year of the Festival of Flowers over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.(The church is close to Bexhill Hospital).

The Festival will be open on Saturday and Monday from 10am - 4.30pm with stunning floral displays under the theme 'Festival of Fabrics'. Open on Sunday from 2pm - 4.30pm and ending with a 'Songs of Praise'.

Various stalls, competitions, music, cream teas or just sit quietly and enjoy the calmness of the displays. Or perhaps sit in the garden and reflect and relax. On Saturday and Monday there will also be Ploughman's lunches.

No charge just come and enjoy. Donations welcome for the church funds and the War Veterans' Growth Charity that is based in Westfield.