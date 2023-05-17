Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Bexhill church Festival of Flowers: 33 years and still going!

Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill celebrates the 33rd year of the Festival of Flowers over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.(The church is close to Bexhill Hospital).

By Barry TurnwellContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:21 BST

The Festival will be open on Saturday and Monday from 10am - 4.30pm with stunning floral displays under the theme 'Festival of Fabrics'. Open on Sunday from 2pm - 4.30pm and ending with a 'Songs of Praise'.

Various stalls, competitions, music, cream teas or just sit quietly and enjoy the calmness of the displays. Or perhaps sit in the garden and reflect and relax. On Saturday and Monday there will also be Ploughman's lunches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No charge just come and enjoy. Donations welcome for the church funds and the War Veterans' Growth Charity that is based in Westfield.

More details on our website christchurchmethodist.orgWe hope to see you and a warm welcome awaits you.

Related topics:BexhillWestfield