Bexhill College secures additional funding to advance T Level provision

Bexhill Sixth Form College is proud to announce its selection as one of the successful education providers to receive additional funding from the Department for Education's wave five of the T Level capital fund.

The College will be receiving a substantial share of the £100 million investment, aimed at enhancing the provision of the prestigious T Level qualification introduced by the UK government in 2020.

Commenting in FE week, Skills Minister Robert Halfon said: “This boost of over £100 million is our latest investment in T Levels. These are robust, high-quality technical qualifications providing a unique ladder of opportunity for students to gain both classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.”

The news was unveiled in the latest announcement from the Department for Education on July 7, 2023, solidifying Bexhill College's commitment to delivering world-class education to its students. Principal Karen Hucker commented: “We are thrilled to receive this funding which provides us with the opportunity to offer improved and updated facilities and resources for our Catering and Animal Management courses. The funding will also ensure that these facilities accommodate the industry standard equipment that will ensure Bexhill College students are well prepared for their industry placements and for future education and employment”. These developments will further establish Bexhill College's reputation for delivering exceptional education that it has been synonymous within the local area for many years.

With a remarkable track record of academic excellence, Bexhill Sixth Form College has consistently achieved A Level results above the national average for an impressive 29 years. Equally notable is the College's vocational provision, which provides high-quality opportunities for students seeking practical, industry-relevant courses. Developed in collaboration with local businesses and other key stakeholders, these courses empower students to excel in their chosen fields.

The College is looking forward to welcoming its new September 2023 cohort. We are willing to consider late applications from prospective students who decide they want an outstanding education at a leading sixth form college. Applications can be conveniently submitted via the Bexhill College website at www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk/apply.

