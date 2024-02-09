Bexhill end-terrace sells at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three-bedroom 1 Larkhill was among 135 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £250,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 7 February.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We considered this house would make an excellent family home and had strong pre-sale interest from owner-occupiers, as well as investors who looking to add it to a residential buy-to-let property portfolio.

SOLD 1 Larkhill, Bexhill

“We have ended up with a good result for both vendor and purchaser – which shows the enduring value of a Clive Emson auction.”

The house is located in a popular residential area on the outskirts of Bexhill and within easy reach of the railway station, the town centre with its various local and national retailers, the seafront and De La Warr Pavilion.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction ends on Wednesday, 20 March, with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand. Lot entries close on Monday, 26 February, with the catalogue available from Friday, 1 March.