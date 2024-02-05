BREAKING

Bexhill In Bloom becomes UK Finalist

Bexhill In Bloom a local voluntary organisation that's aim is to improve the cosmetic beauty of Bexhill through the use of horticulture has today been announced as a UK Finalist in this year's Royal Horticultural Societys Britain In Bloom Awards.
By Lord Brett McLeanContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:18 GMT
The Bexhill In Bloom is a voluntary organisation that meets every Thursday 1pm to 4pm in Egerton Park to tend to the upkeep of the sensory garden.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion and President of Bexhill In Bloom Brett McLean said " Last year the organisation won a Gold Award in the South and South East In Bloom Awards for best coastal town category which is a fantastic honour in its own right, but for the organisation to become a finalist in the Britain In Bloom Awards really is an amazing accolade.

"The commitment, dedication, passion and determination by Bexhill In Bloom volunteers is unending and really is commendable and this Finalist position pays tribute to all their hard work.

Bexhill In Bloom committee, volunteers and supporters.Bexhill In Bloom committee, volunteers and supporters.
Bexhill In Bloom committee, volunteers and supporters.

Margaret Garcia Chair of the Bexhill In Bloom committee said: " We are all thrilled by this amazing news and will continue to do our very best to make sure people are proud of their Park

"We meet every Thursday afternoon from 1pm to 4pm and are always on the look out for more volunteers."

