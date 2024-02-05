Bexhill In Bloom becomes UK Finalist
The Bexhill In Bloom is a voluntary organisation that meets every Thursday 1pm to 4pm in Egerton Park to tend to the upkeep of the sensory garden.
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion and President of Bexhill In Bloom Brett McLean said " Last year the organisation won a Gold Award in the South and South East In Bloom Awards for best coastal town category which is a fantastic honour in its own right, but for the organisation to become a finalist in the Britain In Bloom Awards really is an amazing accolade.
"The commitment, dedication, passion and determination by Bexhill In Bloom volunteers is unending and really is commendable and this Finalist position pays tribute to all their hard work.
Margaret Garcia Chair of the Bexhill In Bloom committee said: " We are all thrilled by this amazing news and will continue to do our very best to make sure people are proud of their Park
"We meet every Thursday afternoon from 1pm to 4pm and are always on the look out for more volunteers."