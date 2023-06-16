NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Bexhill land sells for £20,000

A freehold parcel of land in a residential area of Bexhill went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.
By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
SOLD: Land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, BexhillSOLD: Land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, Bexhill
SOLD: Land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, Bexhill

The land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, was among 140 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold after good bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 15 June, with the sale price doubling the lower freehold guide price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site extends to approximately 0.02 hectares (0.05 acres).

Most Popular

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, 26 July. Entries close on 3 July and the catalogue is available online from 7 July.

See cliveemson.co.uk for more details.

Related topics:BexhillHampshireSussexKentEssex