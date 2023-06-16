Bexhill land sells for £20,000

A freehold parcel of land in a residential area of Bexhill went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

SOLD: Land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, Bexhill

The land, rear of 2 Chepbourne Road, was among 140 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold after good bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 15 June, with the sale price doubling the lower freehold guide price.

The site extends to approximately 0.02 hectares (0.05 acres).

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, 26 July. Entries close on 3 July and the catalogue is available online from 7 July.