Bexhill mayor officially opens new heat pump showroom

A brand-new Daikin Sustainable Home Expert Showroom has opened its doors in Bexhill-on-Sea to help people across East Sussex make a confident and successful transition to sustainable home heating.

The heat pump showroom is a collaboration between leading heat pump manufacturer Daikin UK and family-run heating and plumbing specialist, Gas Plus, who provide a wide range of services from installation to boiler repair and servicing across the region.

The showroom was officially opened with a visit from Bexhill-on-Sea Mayoress, Cllr Lynn Brailsford who was given a full tour of the brand-new showroom as well as a presentation from the experts on Daikin’s state-of-the-art renewable technology.

Councillor Lynn Brailsford, mayor of Bexhill, who visited Gas Plus, said: “The opening of Gas Plus’ Sustainable Home Expert Showroom here in Bexhill-on-Sea is a huge moment for the local community, and a great opportunity for homeowners to begin exploring sustainable forms of home heating.

Representatives of Gas Plus and Daikin UK are joined by Bexhill-on-Sea Mayor on opening day

“It’s fantastic to see Gas Plus making renewable heating technology so accessible to local homeowners and the wider community, helping support us on our essential journey towards net zero.”

Carl Mayes Eng Tech, MCIPHE, Founder and Managing Director of Gas Plus, commented:“Renewable forms of heating are the future, so we’re proud to be helping our community and those further afield take advantage of the opportunity that heat pumps present.

“At Gas Plus, we’ve offered expert advice in all areas of heating, plumbing and energy solutions for over 25 years. We pride ourselves on delivering flawless results for our customers and we look forward to doing so with Daikin’s innovative air source heat pump product range.”

Heat pumps have huge potential to reduce energy usage and bills in the home. Over its 15-year lifespan*, switching from a fossil fuel boiler to an air source heat pump can save homeowners more than £3,000 when compared to a gas boiler, more than £6000 compared with oil and more than £9,000 compared to LPG – including the initial purchase and installation, maintenance and running costs.

Households who are in the position to upgrade to an air source heat pump can make use of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers a £5,000 grant towards the upfront cost, as well as taking advantage of paying zero VAT on the installation cost.

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager – Heating & Renewables at Daikin UK, added: “It’s important that homeowners who want to go green can easily access expert advice and guidance, helping them find the best solution for their household’s heating and hot water needs.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Gas Plus to open a Daikin Sustainable Home Expert Showroom. It will give heating professionals and homeowners a place to explore and discuss heat pump technology and the significant cost and energy savings they offer in person and will reassure homeowners that their heat pump will be installed by a highly trained professional.”

Installers who join Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network can benefit from free, hands-on-tools training at its industry-leading training centres around the UK, to develop their heat pump installation and commissioning expertise.

Other benefits of joining the network include dedicated technical support, sales ready leads, business support and special offers.

To learn more about Gas Plus, check out their website.