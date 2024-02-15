Bexhill-on-Sea funeral home runs school uniform swap to support local families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its ongoing community support initiatives, member-owned Co-op Funeralcare Mummery, on Devonshire Road, is supporting the ‘Pass It On East Sussex’ school uniform drive to provide struggling families with access to uniforms without the expense.

The drive, which started in 2019, invites families to donate unwanted, unused and out-grown uniform to its host shop on Devonshire Road. Anyone is then welcome to come and take what they need for their children free of charge.

Co-op Funeralcare Mummery, who own the space, have allowed the shop to operate without expense, whilst ex-Co-op colleague Nina Bush-Sims and a number of volunteers open the shop as frequently as possible to ensure they are there to serve.

The drive is supported by the Facebook page ‘Pass it on East Sussex’ which has accumulated over 2000 followers and allows people to organise online swaps and make offers on items.

Hayley Atkin, Funeral Service Manager at Mummery Funeralcare, said: “As a member owned business, we are always keen to support the community however we can, and we are proud to be able to provide a home for such an important service.

“Everybody should have access to fundamental items such as school uniforms and shouldn’t be restricted by rising prices. The cost-of-living crisis has affected many of us in the community and it’s important we come together at a time like this to do all that we can to support those in need.

“We invite members of the community to donate any school uniforms they no longer need and are hoping to receive more donations than ever this year! We will also be collecting and sharing World Book Day costumes ready for the big day on 7 March.”