Bexhill shops and flats sold at auction

Two neighbouring blocks of three flats with a ground floor commercial property in Bexhill-on-Sea were each sold at auction this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Both were offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis and went under the gavel at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties are located in one of Bexhill's main thoroughfares offering easy access to Bexhill seafront, De La Warr Pavilion and Bexhill railway station.

SOLD: 9 Sackville Road, Bexhill

End-terrace 9 Sackville Road went for £393,000. It is currently let at £24,000 per annum and it is estimated that the total rental when fully let would be £34,200 per annum.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This town centre block comprises a pair of two-bedroom flats, a one-bedroom flat and a commercial unit operating as a music shop. Flat 2 is vacant and has recently undergone some refurbishment.

“The property is let providing a good income and we considered it ideal for immediate investment – with our purchaser agreeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-terrace 7 Sackville Road achieved £330,000 freehold. The property is currently let at £31,310 per annum.

AUCTION: 7 Sackville Road, Bexhill

Chris added: “This mid-terrace block in the town centre comprises of two two-bedroom flats, a one-bedroom flat and a ground floor commercial unit, currently operating as a book store.

“The property is fully let, providing a good income, ideal for immediate investment and it was no surprise to see it acquired.”

l A mixed use investment property in Bexhill comprising ground floor commercial unit, three flats and single lock-up garage was also sold at the auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

End-terrace 21 Wickham Avenue, also offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis, went under the gavel at £318,000 freehold. It is currently let at £28,900 per annum.

UNDER GAVEL: 21 Wickham Avenue, Bexhill

The block, situated on the corner of Wickham Avenue and Cornwall Road, is arranged as mixed residential and commercial accommodation with detached single lock-up garage.

Chris said: “The property was considered ideal for immediate investment – and our bidders agreed.

“It is fully let and provides a good income and is located within Bexhill town centre offering easy access to local shops, amenities and the mainline railway station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three flats are self-contained and accessed from Cornwall Road and the commercial premises, currently trading as a tailor fronts Wickham Avenue.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.