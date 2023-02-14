Bexhill students enjoy hard hat tour at housing development

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes has welcomed a number of local school pupils to its Rosewood Park development in Bexhill, as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the construction industry to the next generation.

Mark Dyson with school pupils on a site visit

Organised in partnership with The Pelham, the housebuilder welcomed pupils from East Sussex’s ‘Steps to Success’ programme, The Workplace and trainees from Little Gate Farm.

Upon arrival, the groups met site manager Mark Dyson, and were invited to don their hard hats, safety boots and high vis vests and take part in a guided tour of the development and live construction site. The pupils learned all about the build programme at Rosewood Park, alongside the careers available within the construction industry, and were invited to put their newfound skills to work by laying slabs and stacking bricks.

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Homes, said: “We were proud to welcome the next generation of builders to Rosewood Park this month to learn all about the different roles within the construction industry. There is no better way to learn than on the job, which is why the pupils got to find out about a day in the life of a construction worker from our team, and then put their knowledge to the test.”

Ollie Jeffs, CEO at The Pelham, added: “The visits were an exciting opportunity for members of our community to learn about the building work going on in their area. We’d like to thank David Wilson Homes for making the pupils a part of the construction process at Rosewood Park. The visit was an invaluable learning experience, and a key opportunity to find out first hand about what happens on a building site.”