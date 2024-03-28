BHT Sussex expands mental health support in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mid Sussex Supported Housing service run by BHT Sussex provides accommodation alongside practical and mental health support to vulnerable adults who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Over a period of six months to two years clients are supported to gain confidence, manage their finances and wellbeing, access other services, and move on to longer term secure accommodation. In addition to the temporary accommodation, the service has four flats and two outreach spaces for people who have a history of rough sleeping and need more intensive support.

The service has a long history of operating in the area, and BHT Sussex will bring local links and knowledge to supported housing currently run by a national Housing Association. Staff from the existing provider will be retained, meaning that clients will have continuity of care.

Rachael Kenny, Director of Mental Health and Support Services at BHT Sussex said:

BHT Sussex provides mental health support to vulnerable adults

“I am really pleased to be welcoming the experienced staff and clients from Peabody into our well-regarded Mid Sussex Supported Housing Service. This expansion clearly signals our continued interest, as a local organisation, in developing services in West Sussex. This builds on the commitment we made when we merged with Sussex Oakleaf in 2020.

“We know that offering the right support, at the right time, to people experiencing a difficult period in their lives, really opens up new possibilities for individuals. By working with local organisations to prevent homelessness and address mental ill health we are also contributing to the efforts across West Sussex to tackle the consequences of the cost-of-living crisis and pressure on our public services.”

A client of BHT Sussex’s Mid Sussex Supported Housing service said:

“I had a very helpful support worker, the support to me was tremendous and she understood my situation and provided me with information and advice at a very dark period in my life.”

A property at the Mid Sussex Supported Housing service

A Recovery Worker at BHT Sussex’s Mid Sussex Supported Housing service said:

“It is a true privilege to work with our clients and be a part of their journey. The team is the most dedicated, supportive and caring team that I have worked with.”