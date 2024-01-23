BHT Sussex thanks supporters following successful Christmas appeal
First Base provides practical essentials such as hot food, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good. It acts as a hub for different partners in the city and offers a range of support services, from physical and mental health support to help with securing qualifications and employment.
The most recent UK government snapshot survey showed a 26% increase in people sleeping rough in England compared to the previous year, while research from Shelter shows Brighton and Hove to have the highest rate of homelessness in the Southeast. There is high demand for the services of First Base, with 6,856 visits made to the centre last year, a 56% increase on the previous year.
David Chaffey, Chief Executive at BHT Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our Christmas appeal. The amazing response from the community, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, exceeded all expectations and has ensured that we can provide even more people with life-changing support. Last year First Base helped 366 individuals who were sleeping rough to move off the street and into safe accommodation; your support really does have a lasting impact on people’s lives.
“With homelessness sadly on the rise, it is no surprise that demand for our services is growing. First Base is such an important resource for people facing homelessness in our city, and it is thanks to our generous supporters that we can keep it running.”
The appeal is open until the end of January, so if you would still like to donate, or wish to fundraise for BHT Sussex, please visit bht.org.uk