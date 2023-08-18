Bid to walk around 21 Sussex nature reserves for charity

A Sussex student, Mya Bambrick, has set herself a challenge to walk round 21 Nature Reserves before her 21st birthday in September, aiming to raise £2100 for The British Trust for Ornithology.

Mya, a member of the Sussex Ornithological Society, has chosen Rye Harbour as the location for her walk in August. It is one of the largest and most important wildlife sites in England, famous for its breeding colonies of terns.

"Birds give me so much joy. I enjoy observing and learning about them, photographing them and appreciating their individual stories. I aim to share my love of nature as well as alerting others of the biodiversity crisis and important conservation issues.

I have been involved with the BTO since I was 13. I spent a weekend at one of their bird camps, learning about citizen science, talking to like minded young people and seeing some fabulous wildlife. They carry out vital research on birds to inform actions on conservation.