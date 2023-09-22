Bidding war over Horsham land with planning consent

Land near Horsham with planning consent in place for two semi-detached houses was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

Land adjacent to 85 Timber Mill in Southwater was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £271,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This rectangular shaped building plot is located on level ground proved to be highly popular.

PLANNING: Land adj 85 Timber Mill, Southwater, Horsham

“Good early interest translated into strong bidding as the potential of the site was recognised.

“When developed, it will provide two semi-detached properties, as per the planning consent, or it could be one large, detached house, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“Although we are unaware of the owner’s intentions, we will be interested to see what the future holds for this site.”

The secluded plot, extending to 0.05 hectares (0.13 acres), is situated in an established residential area fronting woodland and adjacent to local schools, shops and amenities.

There are excellent road links to Horsham, Gatwick and surrounding areas via the nearby A24. The plot is approached via a landscaped parking court and separate construction access (both already implemented).

