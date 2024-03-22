Bidding war over Hove residential land

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The land, off Lower Market Street, was among 147 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It finally went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £234,000 freehold after competitive bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “The sale price achieved was £84,000 above the upper freehold guide and was an excellent result for our vendor.

BIDDING WAR: Land off Lower Market Street, Hove

“Our purchaser has acquired an excellent site adjacent to two other properties at the heart of the city centre between Western Road and Hove seafront.

“The bidders concurred with our view that the land has the potential for residential development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The site, extending to approximately 0.1 hectares (0.02 acres), is situated in a central and convenient location close to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities and within easy reach of the seafront and mainline railway station.

