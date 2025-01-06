Big boost from South Downs National Park for community projects to begin 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cycle path improvements, new toilets, a school extension, wildlife viewing platform and the restoration of a historic walled garden are among the community projects to benefit from a major funding boost from the South Downs National Park Authority.

To kick off 2025 the National Park is announcing 26 projects across Sussex and Hampshire that will receive a share of just over £1.9m. The funds have been raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is administered by the National Park Authority and paid by developers as a means of supporting new community infrastructure.

In addition to the £1.9m, 29 parish councils across the National Park are sharing more than £313,000 for the benefit of their local community.

In Hampshire, £75,000 will go towards access and toilet improvements at Petersfield Heath, as well as a further £30,000 to be spent on the installation of a Changing Places toilet at Queen Elizabeth Country Park. Meanwhile, £40,000 will go towards “Butser’s butterflies” with extra funding to improve the precious chalk grassland for the insects. Selborne School will benefit from £100,000 for an extension to help improve after-school facilities. On the popular Meon Valley Trail, access will be improved with the addition of a new ramp at Soberton, thanks to a cash injection of £75,000. Some £30,000 will go towards the restoration of a walled garden at Chawton House which has long associations with Jane Austen and her family.

In West Sussex, over £720,000 will go towards the second phase of Centurion Way, which is providing a new link for walkers and cyclists from Chichester into the heart of the National Park at Cocking and linking up with the South Downs Way. Some £50,000 will go towards improving wetland and grazing habitats at RSPB Pulborough Brooks, while £20,000 has been allocated towards refurbishing Burpham Village Hall. At Northchapel, £20,000 will go towards installing a multi-use games area at the local sports club.

In East Sussex, £245,000 will help to upgrade a number of paths and infrastructure in the Lower Ouse Valley, improving links to train stations and local attractions. At Lewes Railway Land, a new wildlife viewing platform will be created at the Winterbourne Stream, thanks to £14,000 of funding, while £120,000 will go towards improving cycling facilities in the town. Some £30,000 has been awarded to help create a reedbed at Alfriston Clergy House to encourage wetland birds. Meanwhile, £50,000 has been allocated towards feasibility planning with East Sussex County Council for a proposed signalised pedestrian crossing at Seven Sisters Country Park.

Vanessa Rowlands, Chair of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “As we begin 2025 and enter the National Park’s 15th year, it’s wonderful to share this good news.

“There’s a great mix of projects across the length and breadth of the National Park, many that will enrich the quality of people’s lives and help improve access to this cherished landscape, as well as tackling the biodiversity and climate crises.

“The Community Infrastructure Levy is an important element of our role as a planning authority and we know it can make a real difference to local communities, encouraging them to prosper and benefitting future generations.”

The Authority has now opened the call for projects for the 2025/2026 round of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding. Find out more here: www.southdowns.gov.uk/community-infrastructure-levy/revision-of-spending-cil/applying-for-cil-funds-for-an-infrastructure-project/

CIL funding is designed to be spent on infrastructure to support growth within the National Park around the priorities of Nature Recovery, Climate Action and A National Park for All and the Authority welcomes potential bids that support these priorities.

The full list of projects to benefit by county

Please note while funding is provided from the Community Infrastructure Levy, the schemes will primarily be delivered by partners and community groups and the CIL investment often only makes up a portion of the total cost of the project.

Hampshire

Selbourne School – building extension to enable 'wrap around care'. £100,000

Winnall Moors Nature Reserve – replacement of existing boardwalks. £150,000

Petersfield Health – access and toilet improvements. £75,000

Meon Valley Trail – access ramp at Soberton £75,000

East Meon – byway upgrade. £50,000

Boosting Butser’s Butterflies – restore and improve an area of priority habitat at Butser Hill Nature Reserve by re-establishing chalk grassland. £40,000

Queen Elizabeth Country Park – installation of Changing Places Toilet and separate fully accessible shower and changing block. £30,000

Chawton House – restoration of walled garden. £30,000

Rowlands Castle – highway and open spaces improvements. £15,000

Ballard Close, Twyford – wild outdoor education. £1,500

Cheriton – highway and open spaces improvements. £20,000

West Sussex

Centurion Way Phase 2 – the route is currently being extended from West Dean to Cocking to link up with the 100-mile long South Downs Way National Trail. £724,508

RSPB Pulborough and Amberley – improving wetland and grazing habitats as part of the “Downs to the Sea” project £50,000

Northchapel Sports Club – installation of multi-use games area. £20,000

Midhurst – revitalising Northern Gateway Project. £20,000

Burpham Village Hall – refurbishment to include air source heat pumps, LED lighting, bike stands and outdoor tap. £20,000

Hollycombe Primary School, Milland – tree planting. £4,000

Birchwood, Fittleworth – tree planting. £3,140

Petworth – installation of dropped kerbs in Market Square. £3,000

Stedham with Iping –improvements to parish, including local information. £3,000

East Sussex

Lower Ouse Valley – upgrades to a number of paths and infrastructure linking to train stations and attractions in the area. £245,000.00

Lewes – Improvements to Cycle Route R90. £120,000

Seven Sisters Country Park – towards feasibility planning with East Sussex County Council for a proposed signalised pedestrian crossing at Seven Sisters Country Park. £50,000

Alfriston Clergy House – creation of reed bed. £38,000

Lewes Railway Land – viewing platform at Winterbourne Stream. £14,000

Falmer to Stanmer – improvements to visitor signage. £7,000