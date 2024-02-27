Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cake sale and fun day organised to support Minnie, a seriously ill six-year-old from the city, saw incredible support from local residents.

Organised by Natalie Stoneham, Loui Hassall and Mick Belt, the event was held at The Lighthouse Fish & Chip shop on the Parklands estate. As well as local people baking cakes to be sold, a fire engine was present, along with Bella the Bear and more than three-hundred bikers, many of whom wore tutus in shades of purple, Minnie’s favourite colour. A speech was made by the Mayor, who attended with the Mayoress.

Minnie has a very rare and severe form of congenital heart disease, Ebstein's anomaly. Dr Da Silva, the doctor responsible for inventing the intricate 'Cone Procedure' operation that Minnie urgently needs, has agreed to take on Minnie's case. A final ray of hope for Minnie, the cost of getting her to America and operating on her will cost a minimum of £140,000.

Event organiser Natalie Stoneham said: “Streets were lined with people who came to support and watch the bikes doing a slow tour of the estate. It was a real spectacular and a really special parade.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended, as well as those who helped, especially the Mayor and Mayoress, John Gillespie and Vicky Gillespie from the Explorer Scouts in Parklands, Chichester Fire Service, Nicki Causon, Nuriye Celik, Hollie Croucher, Morgan Hyde, the wonderful team at The Lighthouse and everyone who donated prizes, time, cakes and services.

"What an incredible community we live in! Minnie and her sister Luna had an amazing day and the money raised will really help take Minnie closer to the operation that could change her life.”

Minnie’s mum Charlotte posted on the Minnie’s Broken Heart Facebook page: “Wow! It’s beyond amazing, a real testament to our community! We really cannot thank you all enough for turning up and showing your support for our little Minnie, it really means everything to us.”