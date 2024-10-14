Biking in bloomers on the London to Brighton!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Intrepid cyclist pays tribute to Tessie Reynolds – an inspirational teenage record breaker and women’s rights pioneer

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the nostalgic spectacle, the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run now invites intrepid riders of veteran bicycles and motorcycles to join the hundreds and hundreds of pioneering pre-1905 motor vehicles on the hallowed journey from capital to coast.

This year’s annual celebration on Sunday, 3 November will feature a fully-subscribed two-wheeled field of 25 entries. This includes several stunning ‘penny-farthings’ and also a very topical tribute to a remarkable 19th century English cyclist, Tessie Reynolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1893, three years before the Emancipation Run of 1896 which the Veteran Car Run celebrates, Tessie set a record for cycling the 120 miles from Brighton to Hyde Park in London and back in just eight hours and 30 minutes. It was a remarkable achievement on the rough cart tracks of that era. Even more so because Tessie was just 16 years old.

Tessie Reynolds - a record breaking, trend-setting Victorian cyclist

Her extraordinary efforts, however, were widely frowned upon as she was wearing pantaloons under a long coat, rather than the impractical long dresses and tight corsets women were expected to wear at the time. Cycling magazine even called the feat a ‘lamentable incident’ due to the ‘scantiness’ of her outfit. In later years, however, her record-breaking ride has come to be regarded as a milestone for women’s rights and sports.

Now, more than 130 years later, Louise Kennedy is honouring Tessie’s game-changing heroics. She is entering this year’s event riding an 1894 Humber Pattern ‘Scorcher’ bike borrowed from members of the Solent Veteran Bicycle and Tricycle Club.

Moreover, she will be wearing a recreation of the pioneer teenager’s ‘outrageous’ clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be lovely to be part of the whole ambience,” admitted Louise who, as a regular circuit racer in a classic Lancia from the fifties (amongst other cars), is no stranger to the world’s longest running motoring event. Indeed, she regularly cheers on participants from the relative comfort of the Jack And Jill Inn on the Brighton Road in Hassocks.

Louise Kennedy will be honouring Tessie Reynolds on this year's RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Run

“I’m a huge admirer of all those extraordinary machines and, to join in, was looking for a female cyclist from the 1890s as a role model – Tessie’s story was really intriguing and inspirational… and, even more topical this year, as the Run itself is celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Ladies’ Automobile Club. Not only was she an incredible young lady with her amazing record but she also changed society by the wearing of her bloomers.”

Kennedy will be wearing similar bloomers plus a Victorian jacket, both in a striking mustard yellow. “I have had the outfit specially made and should be easy to spot,” she grinned. As well as being dressed for all weathers, Kennedy will be physically well prepared for the arduous journey ahead. She has familiarised herself aboard the fixed single-gear ‘Scorcher’ on a couple of cycle days at Goodwood and has also experienced the route on previous charity rides, albeit pedalling more contemporary bikes.

Just as Tessie was supported in her record attempt by companion cyclists, Louise will also be accompanied by fellow vintage car racer Paul Baker, who will be riding an 1892 Sparkbrook, also lent by the Solent Veteran Bicycle and Tricycle Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While full of admiration for Tessie’s notable endeavours, Kennedy has set herself her own targets for the first Sunday in November. “I have a mantra when racing: start; finish and have fun – that’s pretty much the aim. I’m going to enjoy every second of it and, for the record, I have absolutely no intention of going there and back as brave Tessie did!”

Giving them a head start, the veteran bikes will be waved away from Serpentine Road in Hyde Park just before dawn and will then follow the same well-versed route down The Mall and over Westminster Bridge towards the Sussex coast, as traditionally travelled by the pioneering cars. Full information on where to catch Kennedy and her fellow veteran voyagers, full details of the entire London to Brighton route as well as a full list of 2024 entrants are available on the event website at www.veterancarrun.com.