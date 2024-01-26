Billingshurst Lions hosting free PSA testing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday, 13 April 2024

A recent PSA Testing session in progress

Billingshurst Community Centre

Roman Way, Billingshurst, RH14 9QW

1 in every 2 men will have a health problem with their prostate at some stage of their lives. It could be an infection, enlargement, or cancer. 1 in every 8 men will develop prostate cancer and those of African-Caribbean origin and those with a family history of the disease are 2 to 3 times more at risk.

Without screening, around 57,000 men are diagnosed in the UK with prostate cancer every year. It is now the leading cancer found in men. Around 12,000 men die of this disease annually, one every 45 minutes. Caught in the early stages, cure rates are dramatically improved with over 80% success.

General symptoms of problems are:-

Frequent need to urinate, especially at night,

Bursting to urinate,

Slow flow, difficult or painful to do so,

Stop/start and dribbling, or

Blood in the urine.

A PSA Test is a simple blood test that measures the amount of antigen, produced by the prostate, entering the blood. It is not a direct test for cancer; a moderately raised reading can be an indicator of a prostate problem; a high reading should trigger further tests to determine if there is a need for any treatment.

The Testing will be conducted by trained phlebotomists taking blood from a vein in the arm; this will be analysed at a laboratory and the result either posted or e-mailed to you where it will be available on your secure area of the bookings website.

To Book A Test from 1st February onwards - go to:-

<www.pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk>

Register an Account,

Select ‘Billingshurst’ from the ‘events’ menu,

Book an appointment time and

Enter your details.

For enquiries only (not bookings) phone 01926 419 959 (Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm)