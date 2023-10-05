Billingshurst Lions once again sponsor schools competition, Roar 23

Billingshurst & District Lions Club is again sponsoring the Lions Roar Competition in several schools throughout the area. The competition is an inspirational and fun learning experience for primary schools, run in partnership with the education company, 8billionideas.

Participating children discover how to use their imagination in exciting new ways, gaining all important life skills from taking part. Aimed at 7-11 year olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Primary schools participating are, Loxwood, Rudgwick, Plaistow & Kirdford, William Penn and Ingfield Manor. It involves one day of activity at each school. Groups of four in each class discuss ideas and possible solutions before creating a model, an advertising poster and a catchy jingle to promote their proposal.

Class winners then pitch their ideas in front of the whole school, who vote for the winner going forward to the area finals. The winning team then continue working on their proposal and submit a video to help judges assess each entry, prior to the finals taking place in December.

Lions ROAR Logo - Children Changing The World

The Lions Roar Competition is run in partnership with 8billionideas an award winning education company whose mission is to give every student on the planet the skills and belief to change the world. It has been recognised from organisations both inside and outside of education for their forward thinking approach to giving students the skills and beliefs to change the world.