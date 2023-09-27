BREAKING
Billingshurst Macmillan volunteer is awarded the British Empire Medal

The extraordinary achievements of Pamela Goldsmith of Billingshurst have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the His Majesties Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

Pam received her award on Friday 22nd September at Billingshurst Community Centre, in front of family, friends and dignitaries.

Since losing her husband, Pam who is in her mid-eighties has dedicated herself to volunteering and raising funds for Macmillan. For the last 27 years she has baked cakes, of which her coffee and walnut is legendary. In that time the Billingshurst Fundraising Group has raised in excess of £1.5 million. Pam is well known in the village and can be found helping at the many local events and fetes raising funds.

Pamela Goldsmith receives her BEM from HM Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard
Previously, in recognition of her voluntary work for Macmillan, Pam was invited to meet Prince Charles in 2018 at Buckingham Palace. She was also short-listed for the ‘Pride of Britain’ award in 2021 and although not winning did appear on the local ITV news.

Pam attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Accompanied by her daughter, Caroline, Pam said that although there were 8,000 people in attendance, they did catch a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla and it was a day to remember.

Pam is also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family are extremely proud of the work that she puts into the charity and her achievements.

Chair of the Billingshurst Fundraising Group, Terri Ashpool, said: “Myself and the Group couldn’t be more delighted for Pam. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Pam for the past 10 years. She is an truly amazing lady, always baking, offering to help and nothing is too much trouble. She is a much-valued member of our group.”

