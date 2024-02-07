Billingshurst Parish Council goes green with electric vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new all-electric vehicle was delivered today to eager Environmental Operatives employed by Billingshurst Parish Council by epowertrucks.

With a top speed of 50mph and able to last for 30-40 miles on each charge, it was considered ideal to enable the team to get around the parish, collecting litter and undertaking minor works in parks and play areas and a vast assortment of street furniture.

Council Clerk Greg Burt said : “The Council has recently adopted another large public open space and with many more facilities likely to come under the Council’s wing in the future as more and more houses are planned, it was felt that it was time to get some motorised wheels, rather than rely on traditional barrows and occasional use of staff’s own vehicles.”

Neil Holt, Cllr Doug Waller and Colin Ellis.

Costing £17,000, the Council has utilised funds transferred to it from a developer following the adoption of a new open space at Marringdean Road.

Greg added: “The Council has also recently replaced an aging diesel push-along street sweeper so we can now proudly boast the Council’s entire fleet is all-electric!”