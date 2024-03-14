Billingshurst pupils help housebuilder promote site safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning housebuilder approached Loxwood Primary School and tasked the pupils with designing signs that would stand out on site emphasising the constant dangers on a construction site for their workforce.

The response to the competition was overwhelming and Bewley’s Health and Safety Manager had the tough task of picking three winning designs that will be displayed around the site, on the hoardings and in the construction site office.

Bewley invited the winners to Willow Fields for a tour to learn more about housebuilding. Matt Jenkins, Health and Safety Manager at Bewley Homes, commented: “We were very impressed with the standard of entries and it was a difficult decision picking three winners. We are focused on promoting health and safety on our construction sites at all times, as well as educating those in our local communities on how to be safe around construction sites.”

Bewley Homes enlist Loxwood Primary school to promote site safety

Headteacher at Loxwood Primary School, Fi Dowley, said: “We were delighted Bewley invited us to collaborate and the children found the site safety design campaign very enjoyable. This is a very important message to continually communicate with the children so for them to design their own safety posters has really helped them understand it. The children really enjoyed their visit to Willow Fields to see the construction in progress.”

Bewley’s Willow Fields comprises 80 two, three and four-bedroom homes, from its acclaimed Garden Village Collection. The impressive homes offer the best of village life within easy reach of London and close to Cranleigh, Horsham and Guildford.

The show homes are now open and prices start from £439,000.