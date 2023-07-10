Billingshurst Show brought the community together with something for everyone to do

The long running Billingshurst Show is organised by volunteers from the Billingshurst Scouts and Guides. The show is usually made up of a carnival procession, main arena events, dog show, food court plus loads of local traders, activities and stalls providing plenty to do, plenty to see and plenty to eat and drink.

A very hot June Sunday started with our carnival parade and was the biggest we have ever had. The procession went along the High Street and then Natts Lane before entering the showground in Station Road. The carnival was led into the arena for judging by Petworth Town Band. Sarah Edwards, the headteacher at the Weald School and Ted Gooda a prize winning poet, playwright and ghostwriter judged the carnival floats. This was a hard job as the standard was once again extremely high, first place was awarded to Billingshurst Family Church with their Wall-E inspired float. Second place was awarded to Parbrook Space (Cub) Scouts with their home made space shuttle and Sam Ryder music playing “Spaceman”. Third place was awarded to 1st Billingshurst Rainbows with the Lorax from the Dr Seuss story, lots of bright Truffula trees and the girls were all dressed as a character. The Lorax the protector of trees, the Rainbows take on our world and beyond! Sarah and Ted opened the Billingshurst Show and the fun continued!

We had numerous stalls with something for everyone including homemade fudge, handmade jewellery, dog treats, cushions and peg bags, adult and children’s clothing, toys plants, coconut shy and the grand raffle, wine and cider, the baby zone giving away free sun cream for all and loads of local businesses and charities. We had new attraction this year with a silent disco which was very popular but not so silent! Punch and Judy was as popular as ever and also the inflatables and bungee trampolines. We were very sad that the Dog Show had to have a rest this year due to the heat and we are looking forward to a cooler year next year and their return.

The ever popular food court had more to offer this year with the barbecue, rolls and cakes, hog roast and the Vegan Street food company, so much choice for everyone. The food court was full of beer from Hepworth’s, gin from G&H Gins, a Pimms bar, ice creams, and live music from Rob Nicholl, the Rock Choir and Petworth Band. The West End Theatre company performed in the food court this year, a fantastic group of youngsters with so much talent.

The carnival winners, Billingshurst Family Church with the judges and the Scout and Guide Leaders

Radio Weald kept everyone informed throughout the afternoon and they played music for all of the events. Highlights in the arena this year included the BMX bikes which put on two spectacular shows, the talented guys have previously been at the Commonwealth Games and they entertained the crowds with 360 degree turns and reverse somersaults! The Horsham Bluebelles, Dempsey School of Irish Dancing and VMA Dance School gave displays of their outstanding dances which really demonstrated their hours of practice. The Scouts and Guides entertained us with an obstacle course relay showing the team work and competitiveness within all of the sections.

This year we have given the proceeds of the main draw to MacMillan Cancer Support in memory of Paul Starkey our late chairman. The Billingshurst Show is organised and run by volunteers from Billingshurst Scouts and Guides. All of the Scout and Guide sections were hard at work all afternoon on their stalls which included the cake stall, plant stall, coconut shy; tombola and hook-a-duck.

If you would like to know more about the show, get involved in the show or join Scouting and Guiding in the village, please do contact the show organisers at [email protected]

You can keep up to date with the show at www.billingshurstshow.org.uk or facebook.com/thebillingshurstshow

1st Billingshurst Rainbows

We look forward to seeing you all next year on Sunday June 30 2024!

Natalie Evans

Billingshurst Show Team and Unit Leader 2nd Billingshurst Guides

Dempsey School of Irish Dancing

Billingshurst Scouts and Guides

BMX bike display in the arena