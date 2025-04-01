Bird boxes placed along the Cuckoo Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bird boxes have been placed along the Cuckoo Trail to provide shelter for wildlife throughout the winter months.

Wealden District Council has worked closely with volunteers from the Herstmonceux Men’s Shed group to create several new bird boxes and hedgehog houses to enhance the former steam railway line.

The new wildlife boxes have been decorated to reflect the Cuckoo Trail’s heritage as a former steam railway line. The project is part of the council’s Cuckoo Trail Arts and

Heritage Programme, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support community initiatives and enhance the trail's natural environment and

The Cuckoo Trail

cultural heritage.

The Herstmonceux Men’s Shed began in 2018 and has a dedicated workshop at Herstmonceux Castle through the castle’s community commitment which brings local people together for practical projects that benefit the community.

The Shed has 31 members and meets on Monday mornings and all day Wednesdays, offering members the opportunity to work on their own tasks or contribute to community initiatives. The group is part of the broader ‘Vitality Villages Herstmonceux’ initiative, which aims to improve mental and physical health and wellbeing in the area.