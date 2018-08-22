Birling Gap steps set to reopen

The Birling Gap steps are going to be reopened to the public soon.

The steps, which lead down to the beach, were closed by the council due to a massive rock fall at the beauty spot, thought to have been sparked by hot, dry weather.

Birling gap cliff fall. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

But Wealden District Council has announced they will be reopened to the public tomorrow (August 23).

This comes following a week where there has been no further rock falls, according to the council.

A spokesperson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation, If there are further falls, the Birling Gap step may be closed again at short notice.

“The cliffs remain fragile and minor falls may still occur. Visitors are urged to stay away from the foot of the cliff and the cliff edges at all times.”

The spokesperson urged visitors to take safe photos of the Seven Sisters cliffs from the walkway at the top of the steps.

They added, “Wealden District Council would like to than the volunteers from the National Trust for their help on clearing the fallen stones from the foot of the steps.”

