Bishop announces eight new Honorary Canons across Sussex

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, has appointed eight new Honorary Canons of the Cathedral in recognition of the contribution each makes to the apostolic life of the diocese.

When they are installed by the Bishop - see dates below- they will be placed in a particular stall as also outlined below.

News of their appointment will be made this weekend in the parishes, churches and communities in which they serve.

The Revd Rachel Bennett, Chaplain at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Sutton.

Chichester Cathedral

The Revd Paul Doick, Vicar of St Peter's, Henfield, with St Giles, Shermanbury and St Peter's Woodmancote to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Bishopshurst.

The Revd Helen Garratt. Dean of Women's Ministry, Associate Vicar of St Peter’s, Brighton, Assistant Rural Dean of Brighton and an Assistant Diocesan Director of Ordinands. to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Wisborough.

The Revd Andrew Hawken, Vicar of St. Swithun, East Grinstead and Rural Dean of East Grinstead. to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Selsey.

The Revd David King, Vicar of St Richard's, Haywards Heath and Rector of St Mary’s, Balcombe. to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Bury.

The Revd Martha Mutikani, Associate Vicar of the Uckfield Plurality, Assistant Dean of Women Ministry and Racial Justice Officer, to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Bracklesham.

The Revd Mark Redhouse, Vicar of All Souls, Eastbourne, to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Sidlesham.

The Revd Dr Keir Shreeves, Diocesan Director of Ordinands, to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Hampstead.

The installations will take place at the Cathedral in the context of Evensong:

On Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm, the Revds Rachel Bennett and Andrew Hawken will be installed

On Sunday 17 September at 3pm, the Revds Helen Garratt, David King and Martha Mutikani will be installed.