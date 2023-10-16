Bishop of Chichester urges prayers for peace for the Middle East

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, horrified by escalation of events in the Holy Land, has today expressed his deep concern for all those caught up in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking from Rome, where he is representing the Church of England at the Synod of Bishops called by Pope Francis, Dr Warner said he was “horrified by the speed and scale of events in the Holy Land”.

“After the atrocities which started this current wave of violence, we are united with the people of Israel in their terrible suffering. We also pray for civilians caught up in the movement of people in Gaza.

Across the Diocese, they are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time of great uncertainty for the whole region,” said Dr Warner.

Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner

Prayers for peace have been said daily at the Synod in Rome and echoed around the world. The archbishops of Canterbury and York have also urged prayers for peace.

Dr Warner, a regular pilgrim to the Holy Land, has visited the region many times. He has engaged regularly on those visits with both the Palestinian and Israeli communities.