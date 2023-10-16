BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Bishop of Chichester urges prayers for peace for the Middle East

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, horrified by escalation of events in the Holy Land, has today expressed his deep concern for all those caught up in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.
By Lisa WilliamsonContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking from Rome, where he is representing the Church of England at the Synod of Bishops called by Pope Francis, Dr Warner said he was “horrified by the speed and scale of events in the Holy Land”.

“After the atrocities which started this current wave of violence, we are united with the people of Israel in their terrible suffering. We also pray for civilians caught up in the movement of people in Gaza.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the Diocese, they are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time of great uncertainty for the whole region,” said Dr Warner.

Most Popular
Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin WarnerBishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner
Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner

Prayers for peace have been said daily at the Synod in Rome and echoed around the world. The archbishops of Canterbury and York have also urged prayers for peace.

Dr Warner, a regular pilgrim to the Holy Land, has visited the region many times. He has engaged regularly on those visits with both the Palestinian and Israeli communities.

“When people light a candle, say their prayers, remember all those caught up in this latest violence, I am confident that the prayers of the psalms in praying for the peace of Jerusalem, will be echoed across the Diocese of Chichester – in our parishes, schools, chaplaincies and communities,” said Dr Warner today.

Related topics:RomeIsraelHamasPope Francis