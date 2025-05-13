Bite-size theatre at this year's Brighton Fringe

The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show heads to Brighton Fringe from May 3-26 (10am and 11.30am), offering four menus of four to five plays (Ironworks Studio B, 30 Cheapside, Brighton, BN1 4GD).

Directors Alex Worrall, Julian McDowell and Nick Brice offer a cast including William Neame, Miranda Everitt, Scott Virgo, Emma Bean, Hana Vincent, Stephen Povey, Andy Bell, Lisa Fairfield, Lucy Brinkman and Gina Cameron.

Spokeswoman Mia Squire said: “Following a remarkable 18-year run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the multi-award-winning Bite-Size Plays is set to captivate audiences once again with an enchanting series of mini theatrical productions this spring. The company is set to make its highly anticipated return to Brighton after an 11-year absence.

“Created by Nick Brice, who is also the CEO of Soul Corporations, these innovative and engaging productions first debuted in 2006 at a quaint café during the Brighton Fringe. It brings together an exceptional cast to present a captivating selection of short plays that offer a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and thought-provoking insights. With tasty theatrical treats on offer throughout the shows, audiences can expect a delightful and sweet trip to the theatre.

“For the Brighton Fringe, four short menus of 4-5 plays will be served up at different times and days in a new Café Theatre experience including coffee or tea, croissant and strawberries.

The production has been an Edinburgh Fringe fixture for 18 years, with several sell-out runs and a host of accolades.”

Nick Brice said: “For me, great theatre cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of what really matters. In a world stuffed with on-screen communication, a great Bite-Size Play grabs your attention fast - it’s live, immediate, and immersive. Each play pulls you into a different world, funny, thought-provoking, and shows us something about our humanity. Our cabaret theatre in London and café-theatre in Brighton make the experience even more intimate, stripping everything back to characters, story, and the journeys that unfold between them. That and a warm welcome from the cast (with a strawberry to boot) make our shows a stimulating experience people love to repeat. A great Bite-Size menu serves up a smorgasbord of sharp comedy, eccentricity and the odd mini-drama, plenty to talk about and will stay with you long after the last line is spoken. It’s theatre at its most direct, engaging, and live - and we’d love you to be part of it.

“Bite-Size Plays, the company behind the Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show, was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between emerging playwrights and the global stage. The company is passionate about nurturing new talent, offering a platform for the next generation of exciting writers.”