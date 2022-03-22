Blaze at East Quay in Newhaven

The fire at H Ripley and Co

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newhaven and Brighton are currently in attendance at H Ripley and Co using 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire involving industrial equipment.

A spokesperson said: " There is a large plume of smoke so we are advising nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed."

Local district councillor, James MacCleary, said "There have been a number of fires there in recent years and that is a concern for both air quality and safety.

"As a council, we should be looking closely at site safety together with the Fire and Rescue Service.

"Although no-one lives close to the site, whichever way the wind blows there are people living nearby and fires at this site affect them.