Blaze in Lewes town centre

A town centre road in Lewes was closed and a number of fire engines called to tackle a blaze today (Friday).

Firefighters from Lewes and Brighton rushed to West Street following reports of a fire at a property at 11.47am.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

No one was reported as hurt by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and a fire inspection will take place later today.

West Street was reported as closed by the county council at 12pm.