Blind and partially sighted jobseekers scheme supports new intern at West Sussex charity

West Sussex charity 4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) is delighted to welcome newcomer Richard Deadman as a Client Engagement Officer, a paid internship position supported and made possible by the RNIB in collaboration with the Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT).

4SVS CEO Kirstie Thomas with Richard Deadman, Client Engagement Officer, as he begins his internship.

The role is one of 21 ‘Get Set Progress’ internships open to jobseekers nationwide designed to create new opportunities for blind and partially sighted people to find employment. TPT’s flagship scheme has run since 2015 and contributes 75% of the funding for the posts.

4SVS supports blind and sight impaired residents of all ages across West Sussex. As Client Engagement Officer, Richard will be working on developing the charity’s current engagement processes with new and existing clients to identify their needs and ensure they are met in a timely manner. Richard joins the 4SVS team with 5 years experience in the sight loss sector having worked previously for Berkshire Vision, supporting its clients to identify suitable low vision aids and access peer support.

4Sight Vision Support differs from some sight loss charities with several members of staff, over 50% of the Board of Trustees and 20 out of 206 volunteers having experience of sight loss, which is advantageous in really understanding the priorities of those it supports.

Richard comments, “Thanks to the RNIB and TPT, 4Sight Vision Support is able to offer me this opportunity to take up a role supporting in many different ways others with sight loss. It’s great to be part of such a dedicated and professional team.”

Kirstie Thomas, CEO at 4SVS, said, “As a charity that provides support to people with education, training and employment we are delighted to be able to offer a candidate with experience of sight loss the opportunity to develop new skills and join our friendly and caring team.”

Emma Hughes, TPT’s Director of Services, said: “Our internships scheme helps blind and partially sighted people to get that first rung on the career ladder. And we know it works. 85% of interns have gone on to secure employment within six months.”

