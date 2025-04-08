Blondie drummer Clem Burke: University of Chichester joins tributes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Chichester has joined tributes to Blondie drummer Clem Burke who has died at the age of 70.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clem had a long association with the university through the Clem Burke Drumming Project.

Project co-founder Professor Marcus Smith, from the University of Chichester, said: “Clem Burke was the heartbeat behind Blondie, inspiring researchers at the University of Chichester to undertake pioneering work exploring the physical and mental health benefits of drumming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To date, hundreds of vulnerable school children have benefitted from playing the drums, with more projects planned for this summer.

“Clem leaves behind not only an incredible back catalogue of songs he played on but also an ever-increasing knowledge base that will help enhance the health and wellbeing of people across their lifespan. It was a privilege to work alongside Clem for over 27 years. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, founding members of the band, confirmed on Instagram he had died after “a private battle with cancer.” They added: “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable … His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”