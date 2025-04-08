Blondie drummer Clem Burke: University of Chichester joins tributes
Clem had a long association with the university through the Clem Burke Drumming Project.
Project co-founder Professor Marcus Smith, from the University of Chichester, said: “Clem Burke was the heartbeat behind Blondie, inspiring researchers at the University of Chichester to undertake pioneering work exploring the physical and mental health benefits of drumming.
“To date, hundreds of vulnerable school children have benefitted from playing the drums, with more projects planned for this summer.
“Clem leaves behind not only an incredible back catalogue of songs he played on but also an ever-increasing knowledge base that will help enhance the health and wellbeing of people across their lifespan. It was a privilege to work alongside Clem for over 27 years. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, founding members of the band, confirmed on Instagram he had died after “a private battle with cancer.” They added: “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable … His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”
