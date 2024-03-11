Blooming marvellous displays in Polegate

Spring displays of daffodils are now blooming across Polegate thanks to the community work of Lighting Fibre.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 07:44 GMT
When Lighting Fibre came to Polegate last year their installation of cable caused a few problems around the town including damaging a stretch of daffodils bulbs.

Polegate Town Council lead on discussions to ensure these were put right where Lighting Fibre agreed and funded the planting of over 5,000 daffodils last Autumn.

The spring flowering bulbs can be seen along Pevensey Road and at the towns leisure ground at Brightling Road.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Lighting FibreMayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Lighting Fibre
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I’m delighted that Lightning Fibre have created these blooming marvellous displays in the town following their infrastructure works last year. These daffodils will continue to bring spring colour for many years.”

Rob Reaks, Sales and Marketing Director at Lighting Fibre added “Unfortunately, we damaged some verges and bulbs during our Full Fibre roll out in Polegate last year, but we’re delighted to have put that right with the funding of these lovely new flowers.”

