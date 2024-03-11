Blooming marvellous displays in Polegate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Lighting Fibre came to Polegate last year their installation of cable caused a few problems around the town including damaging a stretch of daffodils bulbs.

Polegate Town Council lead on discussions to ensure these were put right where Lighting Fibre agreed and funded the planting of over 5,000 daffodils last Autumn.

The spring flowering bulbs can be seen along Pevensey Road and at the towns leisure ground at Brightling Road.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Lighting Fibre

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “I’m delighted that Lightning Fibre have created these blooming marvellous displays in the town following their infrastructure works last year. These daffodils will continue to bring spring colour for many years.”